'Adipurush' Box Office: Prabhas-starrer gets Rs 37.25 cr opening in India; crosses Rs 100 crore at global BO

'Adipurush' opened to largely disappointing reviews. There was much anticipation and expectation from the film led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. While the audience and critics might not have showered love on the film, the Om Raut-directorial has done wonders at the box office. 'Adipurush', a retelling of the Ramayana has earned Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

In a press note, production banner T-Series said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level".

"A cinematic extravaganza, 'Adipurush' has created a massive impact on box office... This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of Rs 140 Crores at the Global Box Office," the statement read.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share a breakdown of the India box office results of the film. The film got a massive opening of over Rs 37 crore. "A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the *advance bookings* were an indicator of the fact… As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Fri ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

"Adipurush at *national chains*… Day 1…

#PVR: 6.75 cr

#INOX: 5.60 cr

#Cinepolis: 3.10 cr

Total: 15.45 cr" he added in his tweet.

According to the makers, 'Adipurush' joins Hrithik Roshan's 'War', 'Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' in claiming the "coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages". The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The advance booking numbers of 'Adipurush', released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do a business of over Rs 80 crore on its first day. The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. At the trailer launch, the director had announced that a seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every screening.

