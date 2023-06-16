'Adipurush' Release: From midnight shows to rallies to dhol, Prabhas’s fandom at its peak

'Adipurush' Release: The night before the release of Adipurush fans were seen celebrating Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram with dhols, crackers and hosting saffron flags while cheering Prabhas aka Lord Ram

L- Prabhas in a still from Adipurush; R- Fans burst crackers at midnight

Renowned for enjoying a devoted fanbase across the nation, Pan-India star Prabhas’s fandom is at its peak. The madness has begun from midnight - with fans dancing, hailing and burning crackers in the name of their superstar’s highly anticipated release of 'Adipurush' from 2 AM in the night.

Safe to say, right from the teaser to trailer and now the release, Prabhas has had his fans bursting with excitement. The night before the release, fans were seen celebrating Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram with dhols, crackers and hosting saffron flags while cheering Prabhas aka Lord Ram.

Filled with maximum thrill and enthusiasm, the fans have celebrated the pre-release like a festival. Check out videos of fans celebrating the release of the film:

A day before the release of the film, Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki in the film urged people to watch the film in theatres. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of videos of little ones reciting the songs of the film and imitating its dialogues. Kriti also shared videos of adorable little girls, recreating Janaki's look and dialogues.

In the caption, she wrote, "As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen. Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation. #Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film. Jai Siya Ram."

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of the film in theatres, the ticket sale skyrocketed. On Thursday by 11 am over 4.7 lakh tickets were sold at two national chains alone for the weekend. Tweeting about the box office report of the film, trade analyst Taran tweeted, "Adipurush advance booking status at national chains [PVR and INOX] update till Thursday, 11 am… Note: Hindi and Telugu versions... Total tickets sold for weekend 1 [PVR and INOX ]: 4,79,811. Note: Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. BO (box office) Tsunami loading (fire emojis)."

Further sharing the tickets breakup, he tweeted, “Friday…PVR 1,26,050, INOX 96,502, total 2,22,552. Saturday… PVR 83,596, INOX 55,438, total 1,39,034. Sunday… PVR 69,279, INOX 48,946, total 1,18,225.”

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has a massive lineup which includes Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Salaar with Shruti Hasan, Spirit with Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and untitled with Maruti!