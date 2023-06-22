'Adipurush' Controversy: OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia says no film should be made on the Ramayan

'Adipurush' Controversy: Amid backlash, the OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia has reacted to the controversy surrounding the film

L-Dipika Chiklia; R-Kriti Sanon as Janaki

Om Raut-directed 'Adipurush' was one of the most anticipated film of the year. Touted to be a retelling of the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. However, the film opened to largely negative reviews with fans taking to social media to express disappointment in the quality of the film. The VFX, storytelling and dialogues were bashed by the audience.

Actors who played pivotal roles in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan have also spoken against the film. Now, actress Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita in the TV soap, has said that Ramayan is not meant for entertainment.

In a video, she shared on her Instagram handle, Dipika is heard saying, "I do not want to make comments regarding the movie Adipurush. I have not watched the movie also. But I am talking about the future."

“Ramayan is our heritage. I feel no films should be made about this. Every time something is made on Ramayana, it creates some controversy or the other. Ramayan is sacred to us," she added.

In the caption of her video statement, Dipika wrote, “Not wanting to hurt any one but I felt need to speak … let’s respect and protect our faith Ramayan is to be revered not an source for entertainment."

Arun Govil who played Lord Ram in the series that aired over 30 years ago also reacted to the film. "I have not seen the film, but whatever I have heard, there are a few very controversial lines and I feel it's not up to the mark," he told India Today.

Among the many controversial dialogues, Lord Hanuman is heard saying, "Kapda tere baap, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki. Jalegi bhi tere baap ki".

"Lord Hanuman, we worship him, he is our god, and god talking in this language is not done. I don't think it should have been there," Govil said.

"But whatever damage is created, it's done. So, it's not going to be like that they remove the dialogue and people will then go to the cinemas. It should not have been there. From the names like Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Sita, we worship them and if something goes lower their standard, it's not done. In our Ramayan, every dialogue was very good," he said reacting to the makers changing the dialogues.

Govil also reacted to Prabhas playing Lord Ram and said, "Prabhas' image is not of a lord. His image is like a star and he has made it very well. Either the makers should have worked really hard on his looks or whatever. I would not like to say that he has not done very well or the other actors have not done well. But, what about their looks? The makers and creatives should have done a lot of work which I think is lacking in this movie. When we see anything, it's the looks. If the looks are correct, half of the battle is won. The looks have created a whole lot of problems here in the film."