The team of Adipurush have been in news ever since the release of the film on June 16. Actors Prabhas, Devdatta Nage and director Om Raut have been named most popular Indian celebrities in a list by IMDb

Om Raut and Prabhas

Listen to this article 'Adipurush' fame Prabhas, Om Raut and Devdatta Nage secure top positions on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities x 00:00

The much-awaited mythological film 'Adipurush', an adaptation of the Indian folktale Ramayana, has secured prominent spots in this week’s list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities. Om Raut, who directed and wrote the film, has ranked in first position, closely followed by cast members Devdutta Nage and Prabhas, who portrayed the characters of Bajrang and Raghav. Nage is in the second position, while Prabhas is in the eighth spot.

'Extraction II', the action-packed sequel starring Chris Hemsworth, has recently been released on Netflix. Among the popular cast members, Neha Mahajan, who portrays Neysa Rav, the wife of Randeep Hooda's character Saju Rav, secured the fourth spot. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who plays the lead character of Ovi Mahajan Jr., secured the fifth spot while Randeep Hooda secured sixth place. Additionally, Hooda is currently busy working on his upcoming film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where he will take on the roles of director, writer, and actor.

'Adipurush' has been in the news ever since its release on June 16. While the movie had a positive buzz and massive anticipation before release, the tables turned post release. The film was criticised for poor VFX, amateur storytelling and 'cringe' dialogues. Soon after the release of the film, audience took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. A larger number of audience were unimpressed with the film considering the budget it was mounted on.

Above all, it was the dialogues in the film that was the most criticised element. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”. After severe backlash, the makers on Sunday promised to revamp the dialogues that hurt the sentiments of people. The dialogue has now been modified to, "Kapda tere Lanke ka, aag tere Lanke ki, tel tere Lanke ka, jalegi bhi teri Lanke ki”.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide.