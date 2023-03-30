'Adipurush': On Ram Navami, makers drop new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological drama, see!

The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang

Pan India superstar, Prabhas and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological magnum opus, 'Adipurush', is one of the most much-talked-about movies which has been highly awaited since it was announced.

Since the first look of Prabhas as Lord Ram was unveiled, cinema aficionados and die-hard fans of Prabhas from up North to down South have been gushing over the movie, which promises to be a typical 'Prabhas-style' larger than life entertainer.

While fans eagerly await the official trailer of the Prabhas-starrer mythological drama, the makers, along with director Om Raut and the lead pair of the film, gave everybody a delightful surprise by dropping a new poster of 'Adipurush.'

On Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, both Kriti and Prabhas took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a new poster of 'Adipurush' featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.

While sharing the glorious poster, Prabhas and Kriti wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram".

The film – Adipurush, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that aims to carry forward the virtue of Lord Rama and righteously celebrates the victory of good over evil.

The new poster of 'Adipurush' which reflects the top three principles of Lord Rama namely dharma, courage and sacrifice, has taken the internet by storm. Right from Twitter to Instagram, the new poster of 'Adipurush' is making waves on all the social media platforms since morning.

Touted as the next pan-India blockbuster, the latest poster of 'Adipurush' has been released in three different languages -- Hindi, English and Telugu.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in January this year. However, after getting trolled over poor-quality VFX and CGI, the release date was pushed back further.

Besides Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, 'Adipurush' also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist --Ravana.

Directed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Adipurush' will hit theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.