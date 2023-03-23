Jr NTR, Kriti Sanon collaborate for a project; watch

Kriti Sanon and Jr NTR collaborated for the first time for an ad film

Still from the ad film

Two of the most popular beacons of Indian cinema, Kriti Sanon along with Jr NTR have recently collaborated for the new advertisement of this sparkling apple juice brand and the internet can not stop gushing about their on screen liaison. This latest campaign drop has already excited the viewers and their expectations from the ‘unexpected but much-needed’ collaboration in both Hindi and Telugu.

Taking to social media, netizens showered a lot of love and admiration for Kriti Sanon’s latest collaboration with Jr NTR.

Jr NTR took to his social media handle to share the ad in multiple languages. "Dikha do sabko apna dang naya, nayi umang, rang naya!Excited to present the all New Appy Fizz campaign alongside @kritisanon," he wrote.

It will be rather interesting to see this fresh pairing on-screen, collaborating for a full fledged film. On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Ganapath' along with Tiger Shroff, in 'Adipurush' along with Prabhas and a few others. However, this is not Kriti's first collaboration with a south celebrity. The actress made her acting debut opposite Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film '1 Nenokkadine'.

Jr. NTR has NTR 30 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The actor recently returned to India from the USA after attending the Oscars. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Oscar for Best Original Song.