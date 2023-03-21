For Nupur Sanon, sister Kriti knows the best!

Nupur, who makes her acting debut with Pop Kaun, says she wants to emulate actor-sibling Kriti’s level-headed approach to fame

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

After fronting some music videos, acting was a natural graduation for Nupur Sanon, who made her debut with the recently dropped web series, Pop Kaun. She may be new to the industry, but she doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration. Her elder sister Kriti Sanon, one of the prominent leading ladies of the current crop, serves as an example that Nupur wishes to emulate.

“I always tell her that I love the way she has conducted herself. It’s easy to let fame go to your head because, as an outsider, you have never seen stardom before. Also, people around you hype you up. But Kriti has balanced it all, and remembers her roots. The best thing about her is that she has remained the same [despite the fame],” shares Nupur.

The Disney+ Hotstar series saw her sharing screen space with Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla. Up next, Nupur has Noorani Chehra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While she hopes that her sister’s level-headed approach rubs off on her, she admits that she is too close to Kriti to analyse her performances. “I can’t analyse her acting because I know her very well. Even by looking at a small nuance on screen, I can tell her, ‘You are faking it here. Your voice changed here.’ More than her acting, I am inspired by her [conduct].”