Adipurush release: 'Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki' is one among the several dialogues in the film that has left fans disappointed. Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut have justified the same

Adipurush poster. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article 'Adipurush' Release: After audience calls out 'cringe' dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir says they intentionally simplified it x 00:00

'Adipurush' was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the massive advance bookings for the film only validated the anticipation. The film was released worldwide on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in primary roles. The film is based on Ramayana.

While the anticipation and expectations were high, the film has largely left fans disappointed. Audiences who watched the film on day 1 of the release took to social media platforms to share their views and experience of watching the magnum opus which is high on VFX. Many called the script and VFX sub-par. However, many expressed shock at the dialogue in the film. People have called Lord Hanuman's lines in the film 'disrespectful'. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Munatshir, who penned the dialogues for the film has now defended his work. After the release of the film, Manoj Muntashir and director Om Raut discussed various aspects of 'Adipurush' with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami. Muntashir said that the oversimplification of the words was “not an error". He said, "a completely meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for the film”. He said that the dialogues are meant to be more relatable to today's audience."‘inn dialogues mein kya hai aisa jo kamzor hai’ (what is so weak in these dialogues)," he questioned.

Muntashir also reiterated that “humare yahan daadiyan, naniyan jab (Ramayan ki) kathaye sunati thi, jo isi bhaasha mein sunaati thi” (In our place, grandmothers narrate the trailers of Ramayana in a similar language). For that particular dialogue of Lord Hanuman, the writer argued, “yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai” (Oral retellings and priests narrate the scene in the same way I have written). “I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it's already there”, he added.

Om Raut, too, backed Munstashir and said that the film has not insulted Lord Hanuman or the Hindu religion. He said that the dialogues were made simple deliberately and not every character in the film can speak in the same manner.