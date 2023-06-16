Adipurush release: Director Om Raut makes a special visit to screening of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

Adipurush release: Filmmaker Om Raut, the man behind the magnum opus Adipurush that hit theatres today, paid a visit to a screening of the film to guage the audience's reactions first hand

The 'Adipurush' anticipation has finally come to an end as the movie was released in the theatres today. Even a night before the release, people were seen celebrating love for Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram in the movie with fire-crackers, drums and more. One seat was reserved in the name of 'Bajrang' (Hanuman) in every theatre.

'Tanhaji' and 'Adipurush' director Om Raut paid a special visit at the screening of the first-day first show of the movie held in Mumbai today. Om was seen thanking the viewers who came to watch the movie, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Many members of the audience gathered around the director to get a chance to speak to him. He tried to communicate with as many people as possible personally after the movie concluded. The director seemed happy with the response he received from the public.

There was high anticipation in the run-up to the release of the movie, with thousands of tickets booked in advance. However, the movie has been receiving mixed responses ever since its release. Some people applauded the movie for its VFX, while others said that movies based on topics like that of Ramayana should not be judged; rather they should be watched to celebrate Indian culture.

One viewer also said that the amount quoted for the VFX used in the movie, which was around Rs 100 crore, did not come across.

While some people are lauding Saif Ali Khan's role as Raavan in the movie, the actor is receiving brickbats, too. Raavan's wife Mandodari is played by the 'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan, while Vatsal Sheth is seen playing the son of Raavana - Meghanada. Mostly known for his work in the television industry, Siddhant Karnick is the Vibhishana of this version of 'Ramayana'.

This celebration of good over evil may or may not turn out to be a good deal for the makers. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Birla and Ram Charan booked around 10,000 tickets each for 'Adipurush' to make it reach underprivileged children. The day is not over yet. Hence, let's keep an eye out for more updates to come about the movie.