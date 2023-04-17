Aditi Rao Hydari calls 'rumoured' boyfriend Siddharth a 'manicorn' as she wishes him on his birthday

On Monday, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and posted a cutesy video with the 'Rang De Basanti' star and penned an adorable birthday wish for her 'magical' birthday boy

Adding fuel to dating rumours that are already rife all over the tinsel town and social media platforms, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari called actor Siddharth her 'manicorn' as she wished him on his birthday.

On Monday, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and posted a cutesy video with the 'Rang De Basanti' star and penned an adorable birthday wish for her 'magical' birthday boy.

"Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic,truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day", wrote Aditi alongside the video with a unicorn and a red heart emoji as she wished Siddharth on his birthday.

In the video shared by the 'Padnmaavat' star, both Aditi and Siddharth can be seen happily frolicking on a street. The rumoured couple can be seen holding each other hands as they jump against the backdrop of speeding cars.

Aditi, who is currently making waves as Sumitra Kumari in the recently released Amazon Prime web series, 'Jubilee', even called Siddharth's birthday 'Siddu day' as she wished the actor on his special day.

Aditi's latest Insta post is melting hearts and is making everybody go awww for all the right reasons!

Reacting to Aditi's video, Bollywood actors Patralekhaa and Diana Penty dropped red heart emojis.

Even fans are flooding Aditi's comment sections with cute and adorable comments.

"Nothing could have made me happier than this", wrote a fan while reacting to Aditi's heartwarming video post.

"Another charming couple in the industry. adorbsssssssssssss", wrote another one with heart eye emoji.

"You two are a dream!! I have a secret crush on both of you individually and combined. Is that too crazy?", wrote another one.

Aditi and Siddharth who shared screen space in the 2021 romantic Telugu drama, 'Maha Samudram' fell in love with each other on the sets of the same film.

Last year on Aditi's birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

Neither Siddharth nor Aditi has ever confirmed or denied the dating rumours. For the unversed, Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.