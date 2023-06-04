Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Taj', and 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, who are rumoured to be dating, are currently on a vacation in Rajasthan

(Pics courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak x 00:00

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Taj', and 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, who are rumoured to be dating, are currently on a vacation in Rajasthan.

Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak took to her Instagram recently and dropped a few pictures with Aditi and Siddharth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the pictures, Bina wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home."

In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in the frame with them. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit.

The second picture has Aditi, Siddharth and Bina posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi and Siddharth were seen together flying out of Mumbai on Friday. There have been speculations around Aditi and Siddharth dating each other as they are often spotted together. However, they haven't confirmed or denied the reports of them dating.

The two actors met while working on the Telugu film 'Maha Samudram' in 2021.

Adding fuel to dating rumours that are already rife all over the tinsel town and social media platforms, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari called actor Siddharth her 'manicorn' as she recently wished him on his birthday.

Aditi took to her Instagram handle and posted a cutesy video with the 'Rang De Basanti' star and penned an adorable birthday wish for her 'magical' birthday boy. "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic,truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day", wrote Aditi alongside the video with a unicorn and a red heart emoji as she wished Siddharth on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever