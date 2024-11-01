Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding celebrations continue! The couple had their civil court ceremony in the presence of close friends like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Listen to this article 'We are not done yet':Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth continue wedding celebration with Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, see pics x 00:00

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot n September 16 at a temple in Telangana in the presence of family members. They had a quiet, intimate wedding. Seems like their wedding celebration is not over yet. The couple recently officially registered their wedding and for the occasion, they invited some of the closest people from their life who could not make it to the temple wedding. The couple shared some of the pictures from their happy day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint post on Instagram, the newlyweds shared pictures from their court marriage day. They were surrounded by people whom they consider mentor figures in their lives. These included Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and Suhasini Haasan, among others. For the day, Aditi wore a stunning saree by Raw Mango, while Siddharth complimented her in a blush pink shirt and mundu.

Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond."

"Thank you

To our beloved

Mani sir and Hasini Maam

Leela akka

Kamal sir

Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle

Sudha and Jayendra," she wrote adding that there will be more pictures coming in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

"We are not done yet fam!!There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu," she added.

About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Telangana wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family continue to pray at this well-known temple. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi had revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)