Thrilled that The Archies’ song Sunoh is being loved, actor-musician Dot on working with industry’s best for the album

Aditi Saigal

Musician-actors are a rare breed in Indian entertainment, making Aditi Saigal aka Dot a welcome addition. The singer-songwriter made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, infusing charm into her role of Ethel Muggs. Behind the scenes, she wrote and sang Dear Diary numbers, picturised on co-actor Khushi Kapoor, as well as lent her voice to Sunoh and Dhishoom. Another track, Asymmetrical, has her serve as a singer-composer.



A still from the song, Sunoh

The past few days have been straight out of a dream for her, with her songs, especially Sunoh, being widely loved. “Sunoh held a special place for all of us as it was the first song we drafted and shot. Seeing it resonate with so many people has been heartening. Music is a big part of my identity, since I was a songwriter long before I ventured into the film industry. The film allowed me to express myself both through music and acting. So, it will always be my most cherished project,” she smiles.

Indian cinema is known for its song and dance. Yet, musicals are few and far between. The Archies gave Dot the chance not only to star in a musical, but also to work with many of her idols. “This album was particularly special because I got to work with industry pioneers like Javed Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Ankur Tewari, as well as indie musicians Tejas and The Islanders.” The musician, 22, admits that writing songs for movies is a different process from penning her singles. “It’s a highly collaborative process where the primary focus is on the narrative. There was a creative energy that flowed between us, though we all came from different musical backgrounds.”