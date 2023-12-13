Even though Ibrahim Ali Khan’s big-screen debut, Sarzameen, is slated to release next year, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son has apparently bagged his second film. Like his maiden venture, this one too will be produced by Karan Johar

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Even though Ibrahim Ali Khan’s big-screen debut, Sarzameen, is slated to release next year, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son has apparently bagged his second film. Like his maiden venture, this one too will be produced by Karan Johar. Reportedly, the yet-untitled project is being planned as a direct-to-web offering. Talks are currently on with a streaming giant. Shauna Gautam, who was KJo’s associate director on last outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and previously assisted Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju, will direct the film. Interestingly, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will play Ibrahim’s leading lady. So, this marks the second film for both the star kids. The makers are said to be brainstorming for quirky titles for the romantic comedy that is slated to go on floors next year.

Hi-tech baddie for action stars

We hear that Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture Bade Miyan Chote Miyan addresses some of the evils of today’s times. Contrary to the notion that the action thriller will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other, it actually sees the two actors joining hands for a mission against the antagonist, essayed by Prithviraj. He apparently plays a scientist specialising in Artificial Intelligence and drone technology. Reportedly, Prithrivraj’s baddie is emotionally high-strung, which adds to Akki and Tiger’s face-off with him.

Exploring new territories

Bobby Deol, who has made an impact with his villainous turn in Animal, is set to make his Tamil debut soon. He plays a pivotal part in Suriya’s next, Kanguva. The actor recently confirmed the news, saying that his new role is “out of his comfort zone.” Admitting that he doesn’t know Tamil and can’t learn it in a month or two, Bobby promised to work on it. He added, “It is an amazing team. Siva [the director] is a sweetheart and Suriya is a brilliant actor. It will be a pleasure working with him.”

Hoping for viewers’ hate

Manoj Chandila wants audiences to hate him for his turn as Jarnail Singh in the television show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. The actor, who is enjoying exploring the character with grey shades, says his latest role is different from his previous parts. “Jarnail is unpredictable, impatient, and an angry man by nature,” shares Chandan. Adding that the character is nothing like his real self, he adds, “I hope the audience loathes him, which will prove I am doing something right as an actor.”

Baby on the way

Soon-to-be-parents Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur hosted a baby shower yesterday. In keeping with the jungle theme, the cake had a cute animal frosting on it. Sharing snippets from the fun-filled celebrations on social media, Sheetal wrote, “Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter now.”

Batting for Srinagar now

Once a khiladi, always a khiladi could very well be Akshay Kumar’s motto. Having always championed sports, he is now putting his might behind the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The actor has become the owner of the Srinagar team for the first-of-its-kind tennis ball T10 cricket tournament scheduled for March 2024. Thrilled to be a part of this unique initiative, Akki said, “This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour.”

Shruti, Adivi reunite

Shruti Haasan looks to end 2023 with a bang. She will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar; Part One—Ceasefire. She recently signed another action drama, this time opposite Adivi Sesh. Incidentally, this marks their reel union after 10 years since the action comedy, Balupu. Details of the yet-untitled project are being kept under wraps, but producer Supriya Yarlagadda and director Shaneil Deo are expected to make an announcement with the film’s posters and character looks in the coming days. Meanwhile, Shruti is also gearing up for the North East Festival in Delhi, where she will perform with her music band.

Thrill seekers to team up

Sidharth Malhotra’s recent visit to Siddharth Anand’s office was followed by the speculation of them working together. News is that the director, and his producer-wife Mamta have begun talks with the Shershaah actor for a collaboration. Sources claim that Sid, who has Indian Police Force and Yodha lined up, is looking to do more action flicks. “Who better than Siddharth, considering he has upped the ante with Pathaan. His Fighter teaser has already piqued audience’s curiosity,” claims an insider. He adds, “Siddharth and Mamta’s plan is to make a huge action thriller with Sidharth. Rohan Khambati, who was one of the action designers on Pathaan and Jawan, and has previously assisted on Dhoom 3, will helm the project.” It is also being said that the makers and the actor may well begin filming by 2024-end. In the meantime, Sid will shoot Dinesh Vijan’s production venture, Spider, with Janhvi Kapoor, followed by Meghna Gulzar’s next.