Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, new romance brewing in B-Town?

Amid rumours of the two dating, Ananya hints at her crush on Aditya Roy Kapur on KJo’s chat show

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Earlier this month, mid-day reported that the friendship between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday is the talk of B-Town (Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the new best friends in town, July 13). Word about this rumoured couple seems to have reached Karan Johar, too. In the fourth episode of Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee with Karan that sees Panday gracing the couch with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, the filmmaker-host got them talking about their love lives.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday match steps in Akdi Pakdi from Liger



Karan Johar

When Johar quizzed her about rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and link-up with Kartik Aaryan, the star kid was at her cryptic best, saying, “I am the most indiscreet person on this planet.” However, Panday was a tad more forthcoming when it came to a certain Roy Kapur, as she stated, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.” Though the host, in his characteristic inquisitive style, goaded her to reveal more about her equation with Kapur, Panday was tight-lipped. Guess only time will tell how this friendship pans out.

Also Read: Have you heard? Aditya and Ananya are the new best friends in town