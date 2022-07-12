Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday match steps in Akdi Pakdi from Liger

Vijay Deverakonda released the super groovy and foot tapping dance number 'Akdi Pakdi' from Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Liger/ Picture courtesy- Official social media handle

Vijay Deverakonda is here to set fire to your screens yet again, this time with Liger's new song, 'Akdi Pakdi', after having set records with his sensational poster a few days ago. Taking to his social media, the actor finally released the super groovy and foot tapping dance number as he wrote-"The HYYYYYPEE. You guys are nuttsss. The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours. Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep. #LigerOnAug25th".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The dashing star's energy in the song is just unbeatable as he enthusiastically matches the beats with such ease that you just won't be able to take your eyes off of him. His look and smooth dance moves, will have you hooked to the screen. Ananya Panday who is the lead actress of the film is also seen matching steps with Deverakonda in the high octane song and choreography.

The catchy beats are sure to have one and all dancing to it in no time. The last poster of 'Liger', an eye catching look dropped a few days ago on the 2nd of July, creating quite the stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.