The second instalment of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala's series The Night Manager was intended to be released on June 30th, however due to unknown reasons the makers have decided to prepone the release by one day. The series is being released and is currently available on Disney + Hotstar a day before its original release date.

Anil Kapoor, who garnered rave reviews for the first season of The Night Manager, is looking forward to the second series' review. Just before the release of the second part the veteran actor hosted the entire cast at his home.

Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful set of photos from the get-together which includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi.

In the caption, the veteran actor wrote, “The Night Manager 2, never off duty!” Anil Kapoor also shared photos with Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays his wife in the show. The actor wrote in the caption, “Kaveri has also got Shelly's back, or does she?” In reference to their roles in The Night Manager. Sobhita Dhulipala responded by writing, “Second pic I look like a chudail [ghost]. Love it.”

Anil Kapoor recently completed 40 years as an actor, and he appears to be unstoppable. On completing 40 years Anil Kapoor shared a trailer from his debut film Woh 7 Din and wrote, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be…”

Anil Kapoor further added, “So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother Boney Kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to Naseeruddin Shah & Padmini Kolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."