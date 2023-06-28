Aditya Roy Kapur: The topic of a sequel for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came up

Weeks after their reunion pictures went viral online, Aditya says Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani team discussed possibility of a sequel

Remember how Kalki Koechlin’s character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) said, “Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum”? The sentiment was shared by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Koechlin as they met up last month to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture. Kapur, who played one of the four primary characters in the coming-of-age film, says the reunion was laced with nostalgia. “We picked up where we left off. Ranbir and I stay in touch, but when we [all] met, it felt like time does fly,” he smiles.

It wasn’t surprising that as soon as Padukone posted the celebration pictures on Instagram, they broke the internet. Fans have since expressed their wish for a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Did the team discuss its possibility? “The topic of a sequel came up. But this is a question best posed for Ayan. It’s something the audiences will love, and as actors, we are always there to do good work. So, put this pressure on Ayan,” laughs Kapur.

The Karan Johar production has been one of the most defining mainstream films on young relationships and ambitions. The actor believes the team’s mutual admiration reflected on screen. “We had a great time shooting it, and people can see that on screen. It was nice to sit around and reminisce about all the fun stories from the set.”