10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone get nostalgic, see posts

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has completed 10 years of release. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kalki Koechlin have shared glimpses from the movie to celebrate the milestone

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 10 years, Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a video on his Instagram, which compiles some of the most memorable moments from the movie. He said, "Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!#10YearsOfYJHD.” Deepika Padukone adds two Instagram stories and captioned them as, "A piece of my heart and soul..."

Director Ayan Mukerji penned a pretty long note where he called the movie his 'second child'. “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me,” he wrote.

Kalki Koechlin wrote, "How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys.”

As soon as the cast members shared the posts, fans started to fill the comments section with love and nostalgia. Apart from these, actor Evelyn Sharma and Dharma Movies CEO Apoorva Mehta also got nostalgic on the occasion.

A fan wrote, "For 10years please re-release this one for once with all extra cuts please please…" Another fan said, "Life in 20s revolves around this movie, Bollywood dreams.” Also words like ‘most fav movie’, ‘best film’, ‘comfort movie’ flooded the comment sections of all the posts shared under #10YearsofYJHD

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in the year 2013 and has been the youth's favourite since then. The story revolved around the lives of Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) who had a love-hate relationship in the beginning but ended up together. The movie also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin as important characters in the film. The movie was a complete package of friendship, love, drama, laughter and relationships.