Working with Kajol for the first time in Maharagni, actor Aditya Seal says it’s thrilling to see her beat up baddies in the actioner

Kajol has every reason to be excited about Maharagni: Queen of Queens. After all, the film marks her first action fare in her 32-year career. But there’s someone who is equally excited about being a part of Charan Tej Uppalapati’s directorial venture—Aditya Seal. The actor is thrilled that the film gives him the opportunity to screen space with not only Kajol, but also Prabhudheva. “You will be bowled on seeing Kajol ma’am as a badass woman in Maharagni. She is performing some kick-ass action scenes. It is a dream come true to work with someone as talented as her,” he grins.

Maharagni, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles, went on floors in February. Has the experience of collaborating with Kajol so far been how he had imagined? That and more, says the Khel Khel Mein actor, pointing out that it is satisfying to see women play tough-as-nails characters. “I have seen her doing fight sequences on set, and it has blown my mind! Somehow, her beating up guys looks justified, and is mighty impressive. Every day on the set has been a learning curve.” Seal will also shoot with Prabhudheva soon. “I’m sure I will have a lot to learn from him as an actor.”