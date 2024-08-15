Aditya, who plays Samar in Khel Khel Mein, on how director Aziz helped him crack the character and his backstory

Mudassar Aziz and Aditya Seal

Listen to this article Aditya Seal: ‘Mudassar sir and I talked to each other as Samar’ x 00:00

When Aditya Seal got wind of Khel Khel Mein being made by Mudassar Aziz, he instinctively wanted to be a part of it. He says landing a role in the Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor-starrer wasn’t easy. “I had to fight my way into the role. I have worked with Mudassar sir on another film, which hasn’t been released yet, but my character in Khel Khel Mein is the polar opposite of what I am in real life. No one had seen me play such a part before, so it was difficult for everyone to imagine me in it,” he recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor says it was only after seeing his audition that Aziz was confident about casting him. “I tested for the role. That’s how the [team’s] perception changed.” Khel Khel Mein revolves around seven friends, who decide to test their honesty with each other by sharing every text and call they receive over one night. Seal credits the director for guiding him to play Samar, an ambitious man trapped in a clingy relationship. “Over dinner, Mudassar sir and I came up with his backstory. Then we both started role-playing; we started talking to each other as Samar, adopting his body language, and thought process. That’s how we cracked it.”