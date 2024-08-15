Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aditya Seal Mudassar sir and I talked to each other as Samar

Aditya Seal: ‘Mudassar sir and I talked to each other as Samar’

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Aditya, who plays Samar in Khel Khel Mein, on how director Aziz helped him crack the character and his backstory

Aditya Seal: ‘Mudassar sir and I talked to each other as Samar’

Mudassar Aziz and Aditya Seal

Listen to this article
Aditya Seal: ‘Mudassar sir and I talked to each other as Samar’
x
00:00

When Aditya Seal got wind of Khel Khel Mein being made by Mudassar Aziz, he instinctively wanted to be a part of it. He says landing a role in the Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor-starrer wasn’t easy. “I had to fight my way into the role. I have worked with Mudassar sir on another film, which hasn’t been released yet, but my character in Khel Khel Mein is the polar opposite of what I am in real life. No one had seen me play such a part before, so it was difficult for everyone to imagine me in it,” he recalls.  


The actor says it was only after seeing his audition that Aziz was confident about casting him. “I tested for the role. That’s how the [team’s] perception changed.” Khel Khel Mein revolves around seven friends, who decide to test their honesty with each other by sharing every text and call they receive over one night. Seal credits the director for guiding him to play Samar, an ambitious man trapped in a clingy relationship. “Over dinner, Mudassar sir and I came up with his backstory. Then we both started role-playing; we started talking to each other as Samar, adopting his body language, and thought process. That’s how we cracked it.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Aditya Seal Akshay Kumar vaani kapoor taapsee pannu Khel Khel Mein bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK