Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his major Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein, mentioned in an interview with News 18 that he wouldn’t mind if his wife, Twinkle Khanna, checked his phone. He was asked how he would react if his partner hapened to take his phone to read the messages on his phone.

Khel Khel Mein actor Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna checking his phone

Talking about how is not one to hide his phone from his spouse, he said, "I wouldn't be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it's always lying around, charging. I've got nothing to hide."

The question comes from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, which centres on a game that reveals secrets and hidden truths in marriages. The trailer shows a group of friends and their spouses playing a game where they have to share the contents of their phones, leading to tension as everyone wonders what truths might be exposed.

Talking about the excitement and intrigue of a game involving phones, Akshay told the portal, "This game will be more fun than an outdoor game because outdoor games don't give you the same kind of adrenaline rush. A phone game requires mental effort. You've got to be constantly on your toes, thinking about what to do next if your partner or friends have read your personal messages."

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein' dropped a fun video with her co-star Akshay Kumar. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Vaani dropped a video where the two can be seen engaging in a playful thumb war and hand wrestling game.

The light-hearted moment captures the two actors enjoying a friendly competition. Vaani, despite her efforts, struggles to win against the calm and composed Akshay, who eventually lets her win with ease.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre". The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal are also a part of it.

