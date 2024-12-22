Breaking News
Aditya Seal: 'Kajol, Taapsee have a no-nonsense attitude'

Updated on: 23 December,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Having collaborated with an array of female actors in his films, Aditya Seal reflects on the lessons he has learnt from his co-stars

Aditya Seal: ‘Kajol, Taapsee have a no-nonsense attitude’

Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Kajol

Aditya Seal: ‘Kajol, Taapsee have a no-nonsense attitude’
Having collaborated with a host of female actors over the years, Aditya Seal confesses his projects have shaped him. Seal, who has featured alongside artistes like Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol, appreciated them for their "no-nonsense attitude". 


The actor says, "Taapsee, Manisha ma'am, and Kajol ma'am are incredible examples of what it means to stay true to your beliefs and never settle for less than you deserve. They embody strength and resilience. I've always believed that women must stand up for their rights, and, as men, it's our responsibility to support and uplift them, whether in our families, workplaces, or society. Empowered women build a stronger world, and I am proud to stand by them."


Seal credits Pannu—his Khel Khel Mein co-star—for turning up on set with an "incredible energy". "She is sharp, and witty, and knows exactly how to elevate a scene. Watching her commitment taught me a lot about precision in performances. Every actress I've worked with has brought something unique to the table. They've shaped me into a more versatile actor, pushing me to dig deeper into my craft." 


Kajol, who he features with in the upcoming action thriller Maharagni: Queen of Queens, has "an aura of brilliance". "She brings so much depth to her characters that sharing the screen with her feels like attending a masterclass in acting." Maharagni, which also stars Prabhudeva, was a film that "demanded a lot from me, emotionally". "Kajol ma'am's support and insights were invaluable. She's a dream co-star—always encouraging and yet challenging you to be your best."

