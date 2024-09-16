Aditya Seal on shooting for same-sex romantic film 'Amar Prem'

Aditya wraps up the shoot of his same-sex love story, Amar Prem

Aditya Seal

Romantic films are not new to Aditya Seal, who explored the genre with Tum Bin 2 (2016) and Indoo Ki Jawani (2020). But he considers his upcoming movie, Amar Prem, his favourite love story. The reason is simple. Hardik Gajjar’s directorial venture, also starring Sunny Singh, is a tender exploration of same-sex romance. Seal, who wrapped up the shoot earlier this month, says he is proud to add this project to his filmography. “Amar Prem is a project that’s close to my heart. It’s not just a love story, but a beautiful exploration of emotions and relationships that transcend traditional boundaries,” states the actor.

In recent years, Hindi cinema offered us some wonderful queer love stories— from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) to Badhaai Do (2022)—signifying a change that was long overdue. As Amar Prem joins the list, Seal says shooting for the movie in Chandigarh and London was a gratifying experience for the artiste in him. “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience because however hard I try, my reality was different from that of my character. We had an extensive schedule in Chandigarh, followed by another stint in London, after which I stayed back for a vacation,” he grins.