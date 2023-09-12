Adivi Sesh's 'Major' a biopic on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, secures several nominations at the prestigious SIIMA Awards 2023

"Major" has received nominations in several key categories at the prestigious SIIMA Awards 2023, showcasing its excellence in various aspects of filmmaking

In Pic: Adivi Sesh (Pic/Instagram)

Adivi Sesh's highly acclaimed film, "Major," has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema by securing six prestigious nominations at the upcoming South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), scheduled to take place on September 15th and 16th in Dubai. The film, which revolves around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a brave NSG commando who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. "Major" has received nominations in several key categories, showcasing its excellence in various aspects of filmmaking: -

Best Film - G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures & A+S Movies - Best Director - Sashi Kiran Tikka - Best Actor - Adivi Sesh - Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Sobhita Dhulipala - Best Debutant Producer - A + S Movies (Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy) - Best Cinematographer - Vamsi Patchipulusu "Major" has already received immense praise for its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and technical brilliance. These six nominations at the SIIMA Awards are a testament to the film's excellence and the hard work put in by the entire team. "Major" continues to be a shining example of Telugu cinema's growing influence on the global stage.

