Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts, shares a cryptic ‘Alvida’ message

Adnan's Instagram account is left with just one post

Adnan Sami. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Singer Adnan Sami who is known to be active on Instagram, on Tuesday deleted all of his previous Instagram posts and dropped a cryptic post that read 'Alvida.' The singer is known to share work updates to family photos. Fans have been speculating whether or not it’s for a song promotion.

Adnan had made news recently after he shared pictures from his vacation with the family, flaunting his new look and massive weight loss.

Fans left comments like 'What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?' and 'Are u okay sir😢'