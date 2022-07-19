Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts shares a cryptic Alvida message

Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts, shares a cryptic ‘Alvida’ message

Updated on: 19 July,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Adnan's Instagram account is left with just one post

Adnan Sami deletes all his Instagram posts, shares a cryptic ‘Alvida’ message

Adnan Sami. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Singer Adnan Sami who is known to be active on Instagram, on Tuesday deleted all of his previous Instagram posts and dropped a cryptic post that read 'Alvida.' The singer is known to share work updates to family photos. Fans have been speculating whether or not it’s for a song promotion. 

Adnan had made news recently after he shared pictures from his vacation with the family, flaunting his new look and massive weight loss. 




Fans left comments like 'What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?' and 'Are u okay sir😢'


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

adnan sami Music bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK