Adnan Sami mourns the demise of celebrated singer Nayyara Noor

Adnan Sami. File pic
After learning about the demise of legendary singer Nayyara Noor, Adnan Sami paid his heartfelt condolences. Calling Noor an icon, Adnan tweeted, "Just learned the sad news that legendary singer Nayyara Noor Sahiba has passed away. She was an icon & her contribution to music will be remembered & loved forever. My deepest heartfelt condolences to her family."
Noor, famously known as 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan', passed away on Saturday due to a brief illness in Karachi. She was 71, 'Dawn' reported. The unfortunate news was also shared by Noor's nephew Rana Zaidi on Twitter. "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' because of her melodious voice," Rana Zaidi tweeted.
Noor was born in the Indian state of Assam in 1950. Later, she migrated to Pakistan with her family in the late 1950s. A keen enthusiast of melody, she started learning music at a very early age and got her first break on Radio Pakistan in 1968. 'Rang Barsaat Nay Bharay Kuchh Tou', 'Phir Sawan Ruth Ki Pawan Chali Tum Yaad Aye', 'Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar', 'Barkha Barsay Chhat Per' and 'Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun' are some of Noor's soulful ghazals.
Noor is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.
