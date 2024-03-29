Adnan Sami took to his social media handle to speak about the over use/abuse of the word 'Nee' in Punjabi songs

Adnan Sami

Listen to this article Adnan Sami tired of 'use/abuse' of word 'Ne' in Punjabi songs x 00:00

Singer Adnan Sami has always been vocal about his opinions on social media platforms. On Friday, he dropped a post on Instagram taking a subtle dig at the lyricists who overuse "ne" word in Punjabi songs.

"I'm getting fed up with the over-the-top use/abuse of the word 'NEEEE' in Punjabi songs these days! It's as if the lyricist runs out of a word in the meter of the song and then says f*** it....Let's just put a 'NEE' in there," Adnan Sami wrote.

In no time, netizens chimed in the post and shared their views.

"Similarly 'Raja ji' in Bhojpuri," a social media user commented.

"@adnansamiworld kabhi to nazar milao neeeee," an Instagram user quipped.

"Hahhaha this is funny," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami is also set to come up with his biography. In a brief conversation with ANI, the 'Tera Chehra' hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book. He shared that the autobiography will be a "no-holds-barred account", in which he will unwrap all of his life's details." (Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything," Adnan Sami said.

Sami performs Indian and Western music, including in Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. His first single, 'Run for His Life', was released in 1986. It was in English, and recorded for UNICEF. His first formal album, The One & Only (1989), was a classical album on the piano accompanied by tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. He released his first vocal solo album Raag Time in 1991. The song from his album Teri Yaad was the title track of his first album, which became a huge hit in Pakistan.

Adnan Sami is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021.

(with inputs from ANI)