Listen to this article Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi calls playing Ram Manohar Lohia ‘an absolute honour’ x 00:00

The upcoming historical thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' pays homage to unsung heroes from the Indian Independence movement. Featuring in a guest appearance in the Sara Ali Khan-starrer fictional film, Emraan Hashmi dons a never-before-seen avatar of the freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia. Prime Video today unveiled the official poster of this lesser-known hero from the pages of India’s freedom struggle.

Speaking about his character and the role in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Emraan Hashmi said, “I have never before played the role of a freedom fighter, and getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ram Manohar Lohia was an absolute honour. I worked closely with Kannan and Darab and looked into the extensive research they did, understanding Lohia ji’s history and journey, and added my own flair to it.” He further added, “His immense contributions have shaped a whole lot of India’s history and are truly remarkable. I am looking forward to the audience seeing me in this new avatar. It is a privilege to be a part of a story that not only needs to be told but will also inspire generations to come.”

To note, Ram Manohar Lohia played a significant role, helping establish and run the underground radio that was pivotal during the Quit India Movement. He was jailed, incarcerated, and tortured multiple times throughout his journey and dedicated his life to the country’s battle against the British Raj. Emraan looks nearly unrecognizable as Ram Manohar Lohia, portraying a freedom fighter for the first time ever.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.