Anushka Sharma opted for a bike ride in the city after a tree fell and blocked the road, making it difficult for the car to move out

Anushka Sharma. Pic/Manav Manglani

Listen to this article After Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma opts for bike ride; netizens have same question for both x 00:00

Anushka Sharma was seen riding pillion on a bike in the city earlier today. On Monday, the actress was seen getting on a motorbike with her bodyguard after a tree fell and blocked the road. The actress had stepped out to dub for her upcoming film 'Chakda Express'. The video surfaced hours after Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he, too, opted for a bike ride to reach his workplace due to traffic. Albeit, he took a lift from a stranger, he claimed.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Anushka opting to take a bike ride instead of waiting for the road to be cleared. Sharing details about the situation, the paparazzo mentioned, "#AnushkaSharma takes a bike ride with her bodyguard Sonu as a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road she was travelling in Mumbai".

Anushka was seen in khakhi pants and striped shirt and wearing sunglasses with her hair tied in a bun.

However, internet users instantly pointed out how neither the rider nor Anushka were wearing a helmet. One fan asked, "Where is the helmet?" Another said, "A helmet would have been nice." A few also tagged the Mumbai Police in the comment section.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture of him taking a bike ride to reach work on time. He revealed that he got a lift from a stranger. "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." Here to, the rider nor Bachchan have a helmet on and netizens pointed out the same.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet. One of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation who has three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.