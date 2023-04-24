On Monday morning, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share video of her and Virat dancing in the gym

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's dance performance in the gym has a painful 'twist' x 00:00

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Bengaluru where the latter accompanied the cricketer for his match against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of IPL.

On Monday morning, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share video of her and Virat dancing in the gym. As they perform a step where they are required to move on one foot, Virat gets a cramps and stops his act midway. This leaves Anushka in splits.

"Dance pe chance," Anushka captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Soon fans flooded the comment section with their hilarious takes on the video. "Arey aaram se karo 3 hi batter hain humpe," wrote a fan of Virat Kohli.

"Gym karne ka kya fayda jab itne dance me Aap ke mussels dukh ne lage," wrote another user.

"Fitness level = Anushka Sharma," mentioned another user.

Also Read: 'They Love Him': Anushka Sharma reacts as Bengaluru crowd cheers for Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.