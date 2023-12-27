With Animal’s smashing success behind him, director Vanga to kick off Spirit shoot with Prabhas in February 2024

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas

Following the mammoth success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, while fans are eager to know more about its sequel Animal Park, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dived headlong into his next, Spirit. Fronted by Prabhas, the film is said to be a cop thriller. Now, it is learnt that Vanga plans to take the project on floors by February 2024, with the first schedule slated to take place in Mumbai. A source reveals, “Sandeep is giving finishing touches to the script and will lock it by January-end. The pan-India film will be shot across different parts of the city, especially in Film City and Chembur. The makers have already requested for large crowds. The first schedule will require 500 action artistes.”

Spirit will be co-produced by Allu Arjun, who is said to be teaming up with Vanga for a big-ticket project. While it was initially reported that the director had given a script narration to Arjun for their next, producer Pranay Reddy Vanga clarified later that the storyline is yet to be finalised. The plan is that the director will wrap up Spirit first, and move on to his next with Arjun, who will have wrapped up Pushpa 2: The Rule by then.

