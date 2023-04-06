Breaking News
After Ayan Mukerji takes over 'War 2', Siddharth Anand to direct 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Tiger vs Pathaan will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema -- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

After Ayan Mukerji takes over 'War 2', Siddharth Anand to direct 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan


The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will join 'War 2' as the antagonist, another movie from the spy-universe has locked the face for designation of director. The film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of 'Pathaan'.


The film will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema -- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.



Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source said, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since 'Karan Arjun' and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount 'Tiger vs Pathaan' as the biggest film that India has ever produced."


Earlier, the fans of Sidharth were disappointed with him not directing 'War 2' -- the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster directorial when Ayan Mukerji was given the charge as the director but, it seems like producer Aditya Chopra is entrusting Sid with a bigger responsibility having seen his brilliant work of extracting the best out of SRK and Salman in the cross-over scene from 'Pathaan' and also looking at his brilliant track record at the box-office considering his blockbuster hattrick with 'Bang Bang!', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The source further mentioned, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster."

YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IPs in Indian cinema.

From a timeline point of view, YRF's spy universe started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in 'Ek Tha Tiger'. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in 'War'. With 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.

However, the crossover of spies from this universe only began with 'Pathaan' in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the best cinematic moments of mainstream Hindi cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

