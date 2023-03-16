Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Im a hungry director seeking perfection with each film Siddharth Anand

I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film: Siddharth Anand

Updated on: 16 March,2023 03:07 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with 'War' and now 'Pathaan'

I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand


Director Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with 'War' and now 'Pathaan,' which has also become the all-time biggest worldwide grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. In fact, Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crore nett collection club in Hindi format.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)




Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - War and Pathaan. Sid, through his mastery over the genre of action entertainers, has delivered the biggest hits of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan in these high octane spy films.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Siddharth says, “What has always inspired me as a film-maker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at 'War' and now 'Pathaan,' you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India. Like the detailing in 'Pathaan' is better than 'War' and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal breaks up with girlfriend Nandita Mahtani after being engaged for two years

Which of these is your favourite movie starring Alia Bhatt?
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan deepika padukone john abraham bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK