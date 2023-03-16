I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with 'War' and now 'Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with 'War' and now 'Pathaan,' which has also become the all-time biggest worldwide grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. In fact, Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crore nett collection club in Hindi format.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - War and Pathaan. Sid, through his mastery over the genre of action entertainers, has delivered the biggest hits of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan in these high octane spy films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Siddharth says, “What has always inspired me as a film-maker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at 'War' and now 'Pathaan,' you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India. Like the detailing in 'Pathaan' is better than 'War' and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal breaks up with girlfriend Nandita Mahtani after being engaged for two years