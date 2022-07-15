Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After dating announcement Lalit Modis 9 year old tweet to Sushmita Sen goes viral

After dating announcement, Lalit Modi's 9-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen goes viral

Updated on: 15 July,2022 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

A nine-year-old tweet of Lalit has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he tagged Sushmita and wrote, "reply my SMS"

After dating announcement, Lalit Modi's 9-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen goes viral

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Yogen Shah


Amid Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's dating buzz, eagle-eyed netizens have dug up old posts from the latter's Twitter handle where he had mentioned something or the other about the Miss Universe 1994. A nine-year-old tweet of Lalit has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he tagged Sushmita and wrote, "reply my SMS."

Also Read: Sushmita Sen glows in 'Italian sun' in latest selfie




In 2013, the former IPL Chairman shared a tweet in which he wrote, "Okay I commit "@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47." Sushmita replied, "Gotcha 47," to which Lalit responded, "Reply my SMS."


Reacting to the duo's Twitter conversion, a social media user wrote, "Quite surprising. "

"So basically it all started from here," another one wrote.

A video of Lalit giving a speech at his daughter's wedding Aliya has also surfaced online as netizens spotted Sushmita's comment on the post.

"Awww!!! Heartfelt," Sushmita had commented.

On Thursday, Lalit surprised everyone by announcing that he is in a relationship with Sushmita via a tweet. He also said that he intends to tie the knot soon.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen: The only reason I never got married is because the men I met were a letdown

Lalit posted several photos with Sushmita with the caption, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

In another tweet, Lalit Modi clarified that he and Sushmita Sen aren't married yet. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sushmita sen lalit modi bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK