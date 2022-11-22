After first look, Ajay Devgn drops teaser of his upcoming next 'Bholaa', the film is set to release on THIS date!

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil action-thriller, 'Kaithi' and along with Ajay, it also stars Tabu in a pivotal role

A still from 'Bholaa' teaser (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who is riding high on the success of 'Drishyam 2'. The actor dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Bholaa' today, November 22. The film stars Tabu in a pivotal role. This is his ninth collaboration with the actress. Devgn has also directed the film. For the unversed, the film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil action-thriller, 'Kaithi', which starred Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman in lead roles.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, netizens heaped praise for the actor.

The teaser of 'Bholaa' begins with a little girl being informed about someone coming to meet her in the orphanage. She starts wondering who wants to meet her. And, this is where the teaser goes bizarre. Further, we see a jail where a man, presumably Devgn as Bholaa is reading Bhagavad Gita. Later the teaser shows the man walking out of the jail and other prisoners celebrating his release.

When someone asks, ‘Who is he?’, we are informed, “Ye jab bhasm lagata hai, toh na jaane kitno ko bhasm kar deta hai.” In the end of the teaser, we see a man on a bike attacking someone in a car with a ‘trishul' (trident).

Devgn, who essays the titular role in the film, shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.”

The 2019 Tamil action-thriller, 'Kaithi', was about an inmate who helps the cops when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The police then help him reunite with his daughter.

While the Karthi-starrer Tamil blockbuster was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, its Hindi remake, 'Bholaa' is directed by Dharmendra Sharma and produced by Ajay Devgn, SR Prabhu and Shibashish Sarkar. This high-octane Ajay-starrer emotional drama which was announced in July this year, is said to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

'Bholaa' also stars Tabu in a pivotal role along with Ajay. Last seen in 'Drishyam 2' together, 'Bholaa' will mark Ajay and Tabu's ninth on screen collaboration. Before 'Drishyam 2' (2022), the actors have previously worked together in movies such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019).

