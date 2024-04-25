Superstar Salman Khan arrived for the Heeramandi premiere with tight security. This was his first public appearance in the city for an event post the gun firing incident

Salman Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article After gun firing incident, Salman Khan arrives at 'Heeramandi' premiere with tight security x 00:00

Superstar Salman Khan grabbed the eyeballs as he attended the star-studded screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' in Mumbai. He looked dapper in white printed trousers and a black shirt and struck a suave pose for the paparazzi. He arrived for the event along with a tight security. His security was strengthened after a gun-firing incident outside his house on April 14. The firing was orchestrated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang who has repeatedly threatened the star with death.

The event was also attended by several other celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Anand L Rai, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, among others.

About Heeramandi:

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. Bhansali Productions shared the trailer on their official Instagram handle. The caption reads, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence...Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar..Trailer out now!"

The intriguing trailer showcases the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, Lahore, British India. Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) governs over an aristocratic courtesan house. She plans, fearing no one, until the homecoming of her late nemesis' daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), which raises problems in the household.

Outside, the city is rolling with revolutionaries seeking India's independence from British domination, with Mallikajaan's daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joining the struggle for freedom.

Meanwhile, Mallikajaan's youngest son, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), fantasises about falling in love with the son of a nobleman, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and wishes to escape Heeramandi.

At one point, it gives glimpses of India's freedom struggle and on the other hand, it also shows Mallikajaan and Fareedan face off in an epic battle for the title of Heeramandi's huzoor.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is scheduled to be out on May 1. The series, which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

About Salman Khan:

Talking about Salman Khan, a few days ago, two men opened fire outside his house in Mumbai and it has raised concerns among fans and family members.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had previously named criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as the prime perpetrators of the Salman Khan house firing incident. Following the discovery of significant evidence, both were added to the list of wanted accused, reported ANI.

According to the report, a case has been filed against four people in connection with the firing incident at Salman Khan's home, including Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi. Prior to the shooting, the perpetrators had done reconnaissance on Khan's house several times, including a visit to his farmland.

According to the report, the Salman Khan house firing incident occurred on April 14 when two individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before fleeing the scene. Both suspects were captured on CCTV footage wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

In a recent development, Delhi crime branch officials on Wednesday reached Mumbai and interrogated the two accused arrested in the Salman Khan firing case. Both the accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were interrogated for about three hours.

(with inputs from ANI)