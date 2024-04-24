Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth hold each other close at 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' premiere

Recently engaged, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted holding each other close at the premiere of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth (Pictures/Yogen Shah)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship has been a topic of interest for a while, and they recently made it official by getting engaged in a private ceremony. They caught everyone's attention at the glamorous premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' in Mumbai.

Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose at 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' premiere

Aditi looked absolutely stunning at the event, wearing a beautiful multi-coloured ethnic outfit paired with long statement earrings.

Siddharth, on the flip side, looked really sharp in a black traditional outfit with shoes that matched perfectly. The lovely couple was spotted holding hands and smiling while they stopped to pose for the cameras together before going inside for the screening.

About Aditi-Siddharth recently

Meanwhile, Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month. They began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Misra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

On the work front, Siddharth will be seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by Shankar the film features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and S. J. Suryah among others. Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. She is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the show promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthrall audiences worldwide. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.