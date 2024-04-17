Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aditi Rao Hydaris romantic birthday post for her Manicorn Siddharth see pics
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari's romantic birthday post for her 'Manicorn' Siddharth - see pics

Updated on: 17 April,2024 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged last month. She confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau.

Aditi Rao Hydari's romantic birthday post for her 'Manicorn' Siddharth - see pics

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Aditi Rao Hydari's romantic birthday post for her 'Manicorn' Siddharth - see pics
x
00:00

On actor Siddharth’s birthday, his ladylove and actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared some unseen pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust, and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.” The monochrome frames show the two dressed up for an event, and also some mushy moments at home. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)



Aditi and Siddharth got engaged last month. She confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. It was earlier this year, when the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship. 

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by Shankar the film features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and S. J. Suryah among others. 

Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. She is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. 

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.  Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the show promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aditi rao hydari Siddharth Entertainment News bollywood news Happy Birthday
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK