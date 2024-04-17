Aditi and Siddharth got engaged last month. She confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari's romantic birthday post for her 'Manicorn' Siddharth - see pics x 00:00

On actor Siddharth’s birthday, his ladylove and actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared some unseen pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust, and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.” The monochrome frames show the two dressed up for an event, and also some mushy moments at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged last month. She confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. It was earlier this year, when the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by Shankar the film features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and S. J. Suryah among others.

Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. She is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the show promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)