Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Prepping for the long haul

Prepping for the long haul

Updated on: 06 December,2023 02:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

After injury puts her Ironman training on the backburner, Saiyami sets her eyes on January’s marathon event

Prepping for the long haul

Saiyami Kher

Listen to this article
Prepping for the long haul
x
00:00

In an interaction with this reporter earlier this year, Saiyami Kher had spoken excitedly about resuming her training for the Half Ironman challenge after her previous attempts to participate in the endurance-based competition were soiled due to the pandemic. As fate would have it, Kher must defer her participation yet again after an injury she incurred a while ago while filming a documentary on cycling, in Italy. “The accident was unnecessary. We were cycling in the mountains, and I had [navigated] a height of 2,500 metres after covering 450 kilometres. I hurt myself on the way back—cracked a rib and had to get stitches. It was severe,” recalls the actor.


Kher, who was subsequently unable to train for two-and-a-half months, is exercising caution when it comes to her training. Discussing her plans for the next edition of the marathon event, she says, “It has been on my bucket list for a long time. My participation depends on how soon I recover from my injury. It is important for a sports person to listen to her body and give it due rest to heal.”


However, in the upcoming Mumbai Marathon, Kher finds the opportunity to make her return to sports. “I will be running the half marathon in January. That is something I have been participating in for several years,” she says. 


Kher, who has Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmaji Ki Beti and Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2 in her kitty, had been training for the Half Ironman challenge in New Zealand this year. 

What is the Half Ironman distance?

Swim
1.9km

Cycling
90km

Run
21km

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saiyami kher bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK