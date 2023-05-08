After Kiara Advani, Malavika Mohanan's exit, Ashutosh Gowariker continues hunt for leading lady for film on Lijjat Papad

Sources say after Kiara and Malavika’s exit from Karram Kurram, Gowariker hunting for leading lady for film on Lijjat Papad

Kiara Advani and Malavika Mohanan

In December 2020, mid-day was the first to report that Kiara Advani was set to headline Ashutosh Gowariker’s production, Karram Kurram, which chronicles the creation and subsequent success of Lijjat Papad (Mazedaar lazzatdaar story comes to screen, Dec 5, 2020). Two years later, in October 2022, the actor reportedly exited the project. While director duo Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla were apparently in talks with Malavika Mohanan, it is now heard that she too had to pass the film. Eager to roll the movie in August, the makers are said to be hunting for a new leading lady.

Sources say that the team was earlier set to shoot in February 2023, with the production team having zeroed in on locations in Girgaon. “However, before it could roll, Kiara quit the film to accommodate another project. The makers then went to Malavika Mohanan. The dates didn’t work out as she is shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. Now, Ashutosh is scouting for a leading lady who can do justice to the story in terms of acting prowess and star power. He is keen to kick off the movie in August, with the primary shoot being conducted at a set in Film City. At the moment, the ensemble cast is being finalised.” Karram Kurram will trace the true story of how a woman, in 1959, brought together six other homemakers to create a source of income by making papads.

