Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After London Kareena Kapoor now in Switzerland with family

After London, Kareena Kapoor now in Switzerland with family

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have reached Switzerland with their sons Jeh and Taimur after spending their Christmas vacation in London 

After London, Kareena Kapoor now in Switzerland with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
After London, Kareena Kapoor now in Switzerland with family
x
00:00

After celebrating Christmas in London, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has now reached Switzerland with her family. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an in-flight picture of her son Jeh looking outside the window which she captioned, "Baby in the Alps." Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012.


Sharing another in-flight picture of her shoes on her stories she wrote, "Ready for Theslopes. Well kind of." Recently Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids jetted off to London to celebrate Christmas. Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


The images show Taimur and Saif enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.


In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor saif ali khan Jehangir Ali Khan switzerland london bollywood news Entertainment News taimur ali khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK