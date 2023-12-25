Christmas 2023: Mumbaikars usher in festivities with midnight masses, carol singing

People rang in Christmas festivities with midnight masses and carol singing on the decked-up streets of Mumbai

Midnight mass in Mumbai on Sunday night, Pic/Atul Kamble

People rang in Christmas festivities with midnight masses and carol singing on the decked-up streets of Mumbai on Monday, reported the PTI.

The festive celebrations began on Christmas Eve on Sunday night, according to the PTI.

Mumbai Police had made elaborate security arrangements near churches to prevent untoward incidents as faithful and revellers took part in the celebrations, an official said, as per the PTI.

Midnight masses were held at major churches in the city, including Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra, St Michael's Church in Mahim, St Thomas Cathedral and St Mary's Church in Kalina among other churches.

Carol singing began in the Christian pockets of south Mumbai and the western suburbs of Bandra and Mahim post 10 pm on Sunday.

"Four weeks before the festival, we prepare our hearts and homes. We have carol singing in our parish, and this time, youngsters put up a sustainable Christmas tree made of reused jute rope," said Rita D'sa, a parishioner from Mahim Church in Mumbai, the PTI reported on Monday.

Many groups also visit orphanages and old age homes to celebrate with the inmates, she said.

Christian neighbourhoods in the city wore a festive look, as the streets were lined with fairy lights and star lanterns with a Christmas tree in every lane.

"Christians attend mass to welcome the birth of Jesus. The birth of a child is always a joyous occasion for any family," said Dolphy Dsouza, president of The Bombay Catholic Sabha, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, people across the country celebrated Christmas eve with mass mid-night prayers taking place in different states. The churches were lit up and people even burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the festival, the ANI reported.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas.

Prayers were also held at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

People gather in large numbers at Our Lady Queen Church in Siliguri, West Bengal for the midnight mass prayers.

Fr. Walter De Sa, Parish Priest Of Immaculate Conception Church, Panaji told ANI that people from other faiths also celebrated Christmas.

"At midnight, we have celebrated Christmas...And, there was a good number of people, including people from other faiths, and they all participated joyfully in our celebration of Christmas. I extend my warm greetings, to all my brothers and sisters and my friends and wish them all a joyful and blessed Christmas..A joyful and blessed Christmas to all of you," he said.

Prayers also took place at Santhome Cathedral Basilica Church in Chennai.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

