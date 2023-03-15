Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After Oscar win Guneet Monga to back documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

After Oscar-win, Guneet Monga to back documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Updated on: 15 March,2023 08:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The docu-film captures this personal and professional journey, with behind the scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all

After Oscar-win, Guneet Monga to back documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh. Pic/Instagram


Following the historical win at the Oscars earlier this week, producer Guneet Monga along with Netflix is set to launch a bare-it-all docu-film based on the life of hip hop artist & rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the  universally loved and celebrated artist who has several hit songs to his name. No stranger to controversy, he will now deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention. Produced by the oscar-award winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations that capture his highs as well as the lows.


In 2003, the New Delhi boy entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps. By 2011, Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken the industry by storm with his several hits like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes and many more hit Bollywood numbers. He has been praised for gradually infusing the genre (desi hip hop ) into mainstream pop culture, making it an integral part  of the music business in the country. Being one of India’s first internet sensations, his tracks once ruled every music chart, party and radio station. 



The docu-film captures this personal and professional journey, with behind the scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.   


Commenting on the docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “I have spoken about my personal & career issues in the media before but I’ve never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger.” 

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0'

Oscar award winning producer Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment adds.  “Oscar award-winning producer Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment adds.  “Yo Yo Honey Singh took over the Indian Music industry by storm. His music resonated with the youth. Singh was a star even before he garnered limelight in the press. His tumultuous journey with fame intrigued a whole nation, and us at Sikhya. This was a story I wanted to explore. Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this. We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed.”

yo yo honey singh Guneet Monga Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK