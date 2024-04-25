Karan Johar recently joined the 9th National Leadership Conclave by AIMA (All India Management Association) in Delhi. During his speech, he acknowledged that movies do influence society gradually

Karan Johar

Listen to this article After praising 'Animal,' Karan Johar speaks out against 'harmful films' in today's society x 00:00

Lately, there's been a big talk on social media about how movies and filmmakers should act responsibly. Karan Johar, who's always been outspoken about filmmaking, recently talked about how important it is to be sensitive when making movies.

As the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he emphasized that one film alone can't transform society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar speaks out against 'harmful films'

Karan Johar recently joined the 9th National Leadership Conclave by AIMA (All India Management Association) in Delhi. During his speech, he acknowledged that movies do influence society gradually, which means filmmakers carry a big responsibility for what they put out there. But he also pointed out that a single film can't completely reshape society.

Karan Johar explained, "What we project and what we say , we have to consider it with some amount of sensitivity because people take the spoken word very seriously. Of course, no one can change the fabric of society with one feature film. It is not possible. It takes a lot of work and a lot of cinema if you want to drive home a point today. I believe so many films that talk about women empowerment are finally hitting home today. Nothing happens overnight."

He also spoke out on the issue of 'harmful films' in today's society. He mentioned, "There have been films that continue to be harmful, but I hope those filmmakers realize with time how important the platform they have is, how important their voices are."

This follows Karan Johar's public praise of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie 'Animal,' which has been criticized for promoting toxic masculinity and being misogynistic.

What did Karan Johar say about 'Animal'?

At the mega pan-Indian roundtable 2023 by Galatta Plus, Karan Johar explained what made him like 'Animal' and also revealed that he had tears in his eyes during the climax. "I loved Animal for its front-footed, absolutely conviction-based narrative storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you think conforms to mainstream cinema. Suddenly you have an interval block where the hero is getting bashed up and everyone's singing a song... I am like, 'Where have you seen a sequence like this?' It's genius. The end, where the two men are going for each other and they play that song... I had tears in my eyes, but there was only blood. So I was like something is wrong with me or something is wrong with him, but something put together is very right about this film. This is not an average thinking mind. This is a mind of someone who is so distinct, so individualistic that I was blown away. I saw the film twice, first to see as an audience member and second to study it. I think the success, and acceptance of Animal is game-changing. The conviction is something that I want to have.”