After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif exits from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’?

Katrina Kaif exits from Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', say reports. (Pic- Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ was announced in August 2021, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Netizens were overjoyed to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but this time with a female-led cast! Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka were all poised to appear together on screen for the first time, and there was a lot of anticipation for the film. According to rumours, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the project.

According to a report in Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani are currently being considered for the project. Meanwhile, contrary to claims, a source close to the production assured the Times of India that Katrina Kaif is still on board. According to the report's source, "Katrina Kaif is doing the film and one is tired of clarifying on the same. There is only a slight delay in the mounting of the film."

Previously, Bollywood Hungama said that the film had to be postponed due to a lack of congruent dates from the celebs. According to the publication, Priyanka Chopra was unable to agree to the shoot dates in 2023 owing to her Hollywood obligations. She approached Farhan Akhtar and asked if they could film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2024.

“While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Baiju Bawra’ in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," According to a source from Bollywood Hungama.

Pinkvilla claimed two weeks ago that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ had been rescheduled. As Pinkvilla reports, “ ‘Jee Le Zara’ is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date for the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well.”