After the release of prevue of SRK's 'Jawan', Salman took to social media and gave a shoutout to him

Jawan

Listen to this article After Salman Khan reacts to Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was among the first to see it x 00:00

It's always a delight to see glimpses of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bond. The duo never leaves a chance to make fans fall in love with their brotherhood. After the release of prevue of SRK's 'Jawan', Salman took to social media and gave a shoutout to him.

He wrote,'Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..(sic)' Salman's gesture has won SRK's heart. Reacting to Salman's message, SRK tweeted, "Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

SRK shared the prevue on his Insta and captioned it, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."'Jawan' promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises. 'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever