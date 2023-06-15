Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about her relationship with Vijay Varma. The 'Darlings' actor has reacted to people's interest in his public life

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Listen to this article After Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship, Vijay Varma has this to say x 00:00

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dominating the news, both for their work and their personal life. The two created a buzz when a video of them getting cosy at a New Year party 2023 went viral on social media. Now, days after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma in an interview, the 'Darlings' actor has also opened up about his personal life. However, without taking any names, Vijay said that there is a lot of love in his life right now.

Recently, in an interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay was asked about people's interest in his personal life. "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy." he also said that he would prefer that people not talk about his personal life and rather let his work speak for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said that sparks flew on the sets of their Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories 2'. Talking about Vijay, she said, "I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

“He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place," she said.