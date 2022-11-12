After 'ZigZag', Kartik Aaryan wins over netizens with 'Chopper Step' from 'Freddy' song, 'Kaala Jaadu'

Kartik who is hailed as a trend-setter when it comes to hook steps, is once again back with another one! After Dheeme-Dheeme, ZigZag step from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 title track, the hook step which is being talked about all over the social media, is the 'Chopper Step' from the song 'Kaala Jaadu'

Kartik Aaryan in the song, 'Kaala Jaadu'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is all set to amaze the audience with his never-seen-before avatar of a serial killer in his upcoming movie, 'Freddy', has once again surprised netizens with his amazing dance moves from the song, 'Kaala Jaadu'.

On Friday, the makers of 'Freddy' dropped the first song of the romantic thriller, 'Kaala Jaadu'. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song became an instant hit among the audience and garnered over 20 million views in 24 hours. The song which features Kartik Aaryan as a mysterious dentist, harbors a dark theme along with twisted lyrics that go well with the movie's theme.

Kartik who is hailed as a trend-setter when it comes to hook steps, is once again back with another one! After Dheeme-Dheeme, ZigZag step from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 title track, the hook step which is being talked about all over the social media, is the 'Chopper Step' from the song 'Kaala Jaadu'.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3: Will fans accept Kartik Aaryan as Raju?

Apart from catchy music and the beats, Kartik's clean and crisp dance moves, especially his Chopper Step is giving "goosebumps" to his fans and netizens.

From dropping positive comments to emojis, social media users just couldn't stop themselves from praising the song. They took to their respective social media handles to praise the catchy, cool yet dark song as they made #KartikAaryan and #KaalaJaadu trend on social media. They also immediately commented in much excitement on the song's post by Kartik as some of the comments included, "Goosebumps", "Whatta songg", "Your Dance Step are so smooth as always (lit)", “New Chopper step will be nationwide trend” among many others.

Here's what social media users wrote:

#KaalaJaadu on Loop.. Kartik Aaryan nails it with his flawless dance steps.. First #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track & now this one.. Feast for his fans !! INSTANT CHARTBUSTER.https://t.co/DeTIx6Jj3f — Sparkleð¥ (@SparkleKron) November 12, 2022

Amazing Song!! Kartik Aaryan's performance in Kaala Jaadu is amazing. Those effortless moves and visuals ð¥#KartikAaryan — ððð§ð ðð§ðð­ð¡™î¨ (@__RANGANATH__) November 12, 2022

This video song is simply mind boggling, Kartik Aaryan is doing some international level dance. #KaalaJaadu https://t.co/7UAKUssDZx — Taran Modi (@Reportworld_) November 12, 2022

It's exact 24 hours now, n #KaalaJaadu has already got almost 20 Million Views and also trendin at #19 on YouTube!



A CHARTBUSTER ALREADYYYY THIS ONE IS!â¤ï¸‍ð¥ð¥³ð¤ð¢@TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #Freddy pic.twitter.com/DGO1OiDBog — Saktð§ (@Sakt_9095) November 12, 2022

KartikAaryan is the future of Bollywood .my favourite actor .best actor of bollywood â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

#KaalaJaadu — Rukhs Aafreen (@Rukhsanaafreen1) November 12, 2022

The best song of Kartik Aaryan's is here so excited for Freddy This song is sung by Arjit Singh#KaalaJaadu https://t.co/Gz8D2vRl9c — lucky junwaar (@LuckyJunwar) November 12, 2022

With Freddy’s teaser announcing the release date as December 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal