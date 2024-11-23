On Agastya Nanda's birthday, Suhana Khan shared a candid pic pulling his ear, captioned "Happy birthday" with a wink emoji, sparking buzz over their adorable chemistry

Actress Suhana Khan has been rumoured to be dating Shweta Bachchan's son and Archies co-star Agastya Nanda. The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they shared the screen in their debut film The Archies. Since then, the two have been spotted at various locations enjoying their time together. Now, today, on Agastya Nanda's birthday, Suhana Khan has dropped the sweetest and most adorable wish for her rumoured beau. Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and shared an aww-dorable picture of the duo, where they posed for a candid click.

Suhana Khan's wish for rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda

Suhana's Instagram Stories featured the duo posing for a candid click. In the picture, Suhana can be seen cutely pulling the actor's ear as she laughs her heart out, while Agastya makes a cute apologetic face. While sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday," with a blinking eye emoji.

In the picture, Suhana is seen wearing a bodycon tube dress, while Agastya is dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a beige jacket. The actress has her hair left open and accessorized her look with small earrings and a bracelet. Agastya added a dog tag to his handsome look. Though they are still tight-lipped about their budding romance, this picture has left us in aww over their chemistry.

For the record, the Bachchan family and the Khan family share a great bond. On multiple occasions, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen greeting Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan warmly.

Agastya and Suhana’s debut film

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film The Archies, which also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of The Archies.

Agastya and Suhana’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is set to star in the film Ikkis, alongside legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be seen in King, alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan.